March 24, 1936 - April 15, 2022
Winter Haven, FL - Dr. Charles "Charlie" E. Blackbourn DVM, passed away on Friday April 15, 2022, in Winter Haven, Florida, at the age of 86. Dr. Blackbourn was born on March 24, 1936 in Milwaukee Wisconsin; to Lisle and Myrl Blackbourn. He did his undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin and studied Veterinary Medicine at the University of Minnesota. Although his fondest memories of childhood were on the family farm in Beetown Wisconsin, he spent his early school years in Milwaukee where his father coached high school football. After graduating from veterinary school, he became a large and small animal veterinarian in Southern Wisconsin, establishing Rock Veterinary Clinic in Janesville, which ran for over 30 years. Dr. Blackbourn was an avid sports fan with undying devotion to the Badgers, Brewers, Bucks and of course the Packers. He was also an avid sportsman with many celebrated fishing trips to Canada with friends, and many early mornings in duck blinds or pheasant hunting with his German Shorthair Pointers. He had an adventurous spirit and brought that on all his travels - leaving the beaten track as soon as he got wherever he was. His happiest years were on his Edgerton farm, with his wife Lynn and their dogs and horses and sporting life. He participated in field trials with the dogs and horses and
eventually judged and served on the boards of multiple Field Trial and Kennel Club organizations. In his later years, after Lynn's death, he enjoyed many sunny days and good friends in his adopted home of Swiss Village in Winter Haven, Florida. There you could find him with his nose in a book, watching ESPN or winning at Euchre with a brandy Old Fashioned.
Dr. Blackbourn is survived by his sons, Charles Joseph "Joe" (Terri) Blackbourn of Scottsdale, AZ, and David Blackbourn of Scottsdale, AZ; daughters, Linda Blackbourn of Silver Spring MD, and Heather Massey-Jones of Janesville WI; 6 grandchildren: Rachel Blackbourn, Zoe Blackbourn, Alessandra Mantovani, Matteo Mantovani, Lindsey (Connor) Preston, Bayly Jones and "adopted family" Tim and Erica Zick and their 3 daughters.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lisle and Myrl Blackbourn; his brother, Lisle Blackbourn Jr. and his wife, Shirley; and by his loving wife, Lynn (Huschka) Blackbourn.
The family will receive guests from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on June 4, 2022 (Saturday) at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Charlie's in-laws, Brad and Sally Huschka, who became very close to Charlie the past year. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the American Kennel Club Canine Health Foundation, 8051 Arco Corporate Dr. Suite 300, Raleigh NC 27617. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com