Charles "C.A." Quinn

October 3, 1936 - February 2, 2019

Madison, WI -- Charles A. Quinn "C.A." "Charlie," 82, of Madison, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife on February 2, 2019. C.A. was born in Janesville, WI, on October 3, 1936, son of Mildred "Pauline" and Francis Eugene "Gene" Quinn. He is predeceased by both parents. C.A. graduated from Whitefish Bay High School in 1955. On August 24, 1957 he married Sandra, and together they had four beautiful children: Connie, Tammy, Jeff and Greg. They lived in Janesville throughout their time together as a family. Sandra preceded C.A. in death, on November 11, 1996.

For many years, he owned and operated his own business in Janesville, Chas A. Quinn Business Machines. C.A. started his business out of the trunk of his car. He was happy to share his pride in creating his own American Dream. He worked tirelessly to build something from nothing, to provide a wonderful life for his young family. C.A. thoroughly enjoyed helping people and providing superb customer service, he viewed his clients almost as an extension of family and friends. In the later years of his life, he would reflect back on this as a bittersweet journey, as the time it took to build the dream to provide for his family, also meant he was often away.

C.A. was an avid golfer. For years, Quinn Business Machines hosted a team of golfers. They competed against other local teams. He was very proud of this team and sharing that time with his sons, friends and colleagues. C.A. was a lifelong Packer and Badger fan. You could often see a Bucky flag flying outside the home.

On July 11, 1998, he married Jane "Janie" Quinn at Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville, WI, surrounded by friends and family in a small chapel filled with bright stained glass. Jane's only daughter, Alicia, and C.A. quickly bonded and developed a deep, loving relationship. A year after marrying, Jane and C.A. moved to the Madison area, where they built a life together until his passing. C.A. was a frequent shopper at Menards, and in retirement, happily took a part time position at two different stores. His passion for customer service and lending hands to others was given another opportunity to shine.

C.A. is survived by his wife, "Janie"; his children: Connie (Dean), Tammy (Dan), Jeff, Greg, Alicia (Jon); grandchildren: Justin (Amy), Sean (Erica), Ashley (Kai), Andrew, Nealie, Kelsie, Nick, Lizzy (Travis), Sam, Quinn, Ava and Nahla; and great-grandchildren: Vaan, JD, Joslyn, Emmett and Everly.

A Funeral service will be held at MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH, 201 S. Main Street, Verona, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Memorial Baptist Church.

C.A. was blessed to live a glorious life, surrounded by friends and family until his last breath. Above all things, family was the most important, and carried with him into the afterlife.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the entire staff of Sienna Meadows Assisted Living Facility and Agrace Hospice Care, for the amazing care and compassion they have provided to C.A and the family over the past two years.