June 1, 1927 - March 27, 2020
Janesville -- Longtime Janesville resident Charles Bent Smythe, age 92, died on Friday, March 27, at Azura Memory Care in Beloit, WI. He was born on June 1, 1927, in Bagley WI, the youngest child of William and Ada (Nix) Smythe. Charlie was named after Xenna Pearle Bent, lovingly referred to as "old doc Bent," a female physician and good friend of his mother, who delivered him in an era when practicing females were a rarity in the medical profession. Charlie lived in and attended Benton schools until enlisting in the Navy in 1944 at the age of 17. He married Wilma Boldt on Nov. 25, 1948 in Dubuque, IA. Charlie moved his family to Janesville in 1954 and began his career with The Fisher Body Division of General Motors, working as a supervisor in the Soft Trim Department. He retired in 1987 and enjoyed spending many winters in Apache Junction AZ, as well as living in and renovating a beautiful home on Lake Winter in Winter, WI. Charlie and Wilma enjoyed life in northern Wisconsin and made many friends in Winter but moved back to Janesville to be closer to family.
Charles is survived by son Jerry (Vicki) Smythe; granddaughter, Sarah (Cory) Shea and their daughter Ella; grandson, Charles A. Smyth (significant other Nessa Benton); grandson, Todd (Tanya) Chrostowski and their children Michael and Alexa; granddaughter, Nikki (Ryan) Jagdfeld; and granddaughter, Tina (Ryan) Rice and their children Mia, Maraea, Mason and Macy; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; daughter, Rhonda (John) Shereck; siblings: Vern "Red" Smythe, Norma (Art) Symons, Bill (Phyllis) Smythe, June (Ray) Tarkett; and special friend Lealer White.
To conform with government mandates prohibiting public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, interment at the Primitive Methodist Cemetery in Benton Wisconsin, and a celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.whitcomb-lynch.com.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home in Janesville is assisting the family.
The family thanks the staff at Azura Memory Care for providing Charlie with exceptional care and a home away from home during the past year.