October 21, 1949 - December 29, 2019

Afton, WI -- Charles B. Paul, age 70, of Afton, WI, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI with his daughter by his side. He was born October 31, 1949, in New Diggins, WI. He was the son of Arvilla M. (LaBar) and Harry P. Paul, Sr. He graduated from Riverdale High School in Muscoda, WI in 1969, then served in Germany during the Vietnam War as a fourth grade of the specialist rank (SP4) in the U.S. Army. Charlie moved to Janesville, WI and retired from the GM plant in 2008 after working there for 30+ years. Charlie enjoyed spending time with family and riding his ATV through the trails on his property. He was very generous and had a huge heart. He could always be counted on to lighten the mood with his great sense of humor.

He is survived by his two children, Tamara (Josh) Paul of Milton, WI and Carl Paul of Afton, WI; and two granddaughters, Amara Burbey and Adalynn Paul. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Tom, Joanne, Shirley, and Harry Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lucy's Hideaway, 5847 E County Rd N, Milton, WI 53563. Please bring a dish to pass, stories, and pictures that you would like to share. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com