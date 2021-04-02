Charles Allen "Charlie" Mishleau

January 24, 1945 - November 21, 2020
Oxford, WI - Charles Allan (Charlie) Mishleau, Sr., age 75, died unexpectedly surrounded by friends and family at his beloved Deer Camp. He was born January 24th, 1945, in Janesville, WI., the son of Phillip and Evelyn (Babcock) Mishleau. Charlie married Sherry, the love of his life, on October 2nd, 1976. Charlie and Sherry spent many hours in their pool in Decatur, IN and loved when their children and grandchildren came to visit. They also enjoyed traveling. A few of their favorite trips included Florida as well as a cruise to the Bahamas. They would soak up the sun from the time it rose until the time it set. They were truly each other's soulmates.
While living in Janesville, WI, Charlie owned and operated his own painting company LSM. He later relocated to Decatur, IN where he worked for General Motors until his retirement in 2006. After retirement, Charlie moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family. He always said, "I can't just sit in my chair all day", so instead he spent much of his time outdoors cutting and delivering firewood with his brother, Wayne. He was a "Jack of All Trades" and always willing to lend a hand. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandson. Activities included hunting, fishing, canoeing, gardening, ATV trail riding and traveling to Hayward. In addition, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events which included dance recitals, sporting events, and graduations. He always made sure to dedicate one-on-one time to each of his grandchildren to make them feel special. Charlie loved his family and looked forward to the biannual Mishleau family parties. Wisconsin deer season was a time of the year Charlie cherished. Each year, the day camp concluded, Charlie would begin preparation for the next season. Charlie was very inclusive in life, and his philosophy was always "the more the merrier". In recent years, Charlie spent a great deal of time with the newest addition to the Mishleau family, his great grandson, Sawyer Mishleau. Charlie was very proud of Sawyer and he enjoyed time spent together outdoors during the summer and fall months. Charlie also bonded with his good friend Mark Wittenberg over their love for hunting and the outdoors. They spent countless days together transforming the land into a hunting paradise.
Charlie is survived by his children: Charles (Laurie) Mishleau of Union Grove, WI, Tia Mishleau of Milford, MI, Julianna Krause (Bobby) of San Antonio, TX, Rich Mishleau of Decatur, IN, Jeralyne (Patrick) Curry of White Lake, MI; grandchildren: Joshua (Kelli) Mishleau, Kayla Mishleau, Noah (Jess) Mishleau, Jacqalynn Rodewald, Jeffrey Rodewald, Maddy Feasel, Trinity Mishleau; great-grandson, Sawyer Mishleau; siblings: Herb Babcock, Dale (Laurie) Mishleau, Ronald "Sleepy" (Jane) Mishleau, Wayne Mishleau, Neil (Darlene) Mishleau; sister-in-law, Geri Jensen; and brother-in-law Doug Sherman; many beloved nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends he considered family. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sherry Mishleau; siblings: Harley Mishleau, Ruthie Sherman, Phillip (Jerry) Mishleau; and grandson, Nick Feasel.
Funeral services will be held April 9th, 1 p.m. at Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville, WI. In respect to him and in view of current health concerns, masks are required as well as social distancing.
A special thank you to Brian Nielsen, the First Responders and the Doctors and Nurses at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, WI who went to great lengths to save Charlie. We cannot thank you enough for everything you did.