June 21, 1963 - April 4, 2019

Roscoe, IL/Janesville, WI -- Charles A. Costello, age 55, of Roscoe, IL, and a former Janesville resident, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by family and friends following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 21, 1963, in Janesville, the son of the late Charles P. & Arlene N. (Douglas) Costello. He attended school in Janesville, and was a graduate of Craig High School, Class of 1981. Charlie worked for General Motors until the Janesville plant closure, and since has been employed as a welder for Chrysler Corp. in Belvidere, IL. On June 19, 2015, he married the former Tammie M. Shearer in Rockford, IL. He was a very adventurous person who loved the "adrenaline rush"-skydiving, motorcycles, roller coasters, anything that involved speed! He drove in races at Rockford Speedway for several years, but also loved working on cars in general. Charlie was a true history buff and wanted to visit as many National Parks as he could. He was a fan of music and had a wide range of taste for the music he enjoyed! His greatest love was his family. Spending time with his wife, his children, siblings, and friends meant everything to him!

He is survived by his loving wife, Tammie; his children: Kaden Smothers-Costello, Marcus Smothers, Chuck Voight, Mike (Amy) Voight, Vanessa (Scott) Beckett, Joshua (Danielle) Brunette, and Jay (Meghan) Brunette; his six brothers and sisters: Cheryl (fiance, Jim Lilburn) Hahn, Steve (Melissa) Costello, Mike (Michele) Costello, Kris (Matt) Hoium, Carrie (Dan) Craddick, and Patti (John) Brockhaus; his seven grandchildren; his niece and Goddaughter, Lexi; his mother-in-law, Starr (Larry) Wilson; his sister-in-law, Michelle (Jason) Laseman; his "fur child" and buddy, Sakari; and by many nieces, nephews, and friends, including his very dear friends, Jeremy, Frank, and Tad.

A Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, where a Sharing of Memories will begin at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charlie's name would be appreciated to his family. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 21 S. Austin Rd., (608)752-2444 www.whitcomb-lynch.com