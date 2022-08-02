Charles A. "Charlie" Larsen, Jr

December 4, 1954 - July 27, 2022

Janesville, WI - Charles A. Larsen Jr. (Charlie) 68 passed away July 27th, 2022, at home. Charlie was born December 4th, 1954, in Janesville Wisconsin to Charles Albert Larsen Sr, and Marie Tillie (Schumacher) Larsen. Charlie was raised in and around Rock County WI and was a 1973 graduate of Parker High School. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a talented artist enjoying painting and wood carving. However, his favorite pastime by far was spending time with his grandchildren. He loved telling the kids all kinds of facts about different animals and bugs and taking them out in nature to explore. He enjoyed having the children around so much that he even claimed his grandson's half brothers as his own grandchildren and asked them to call him grandpa.