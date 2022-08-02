Charles A. "Charlie" Larsen, Jr

Janesville, WI - Charles A. Larsen Jr. (Charlie) 68 passed away July 27th, 2022, at home. Charlie was born December 4th, 1954, in Janesville Wisconsin to Charles Albert Larsen Sr, and Marie Tillie (Schumacher) Larsen. Charlie was raised in and around Rock County WI and was a 1973 graduate of Parker High School. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a talented artist enjoying painting and wood carving. However, his favorite pastime by far was spending time with his grandchildren. He loved telling the kids all kinds of facts about different animals and bugs and taking them out in nature to explore. He enjoyed having the children around so much that he even claimed his grandson's half brothers as his own grandchildren and asked them to call him grandpa.
He is survived by his children Corey (Jenny) Larsen and Lisa (Rich) Pember; Grandsons Alex Pember and Xade Larsen; Granddaughter Anna Pember, Step grandson Vincent Heine, "Bonus" grandsons Gavin, Alton, and Winter Loncar; Brother Jack (Deb) Larsen; Sister Charlyn Belzer; Sister-in-law Susan Larsen; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Older Brothers Larry Larsen & James Luedtke, and brother-in-law Tom Belzer.
There will not be a formal funeral or memorial service. Instead, per Charlie's wishes, we will be having an informal celebration of life for any family and friends at the home of his daughter at 6241 N Lochwood Dr. Janesville, WI on Saturday, August 13th from noon until 6. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Project 1649 in Charley's name. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
