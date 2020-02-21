August 20, 1956 - February 19, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Charlene R. Scott, 63, Janesville, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born August 20, 1956 in Janesville to William and Dorothy (Quale) Pease. On September 13, 1975, she married John Scott in Janesville. Charlene was a former member of the Moose Lodge. She was a huge Green Bay Packers fan, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with John.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John Scott; her two sons, Tom Scott and Phillip "PJ" Scott; three grandchildren: Bailey Flynn, Trever Scott, and Mya Scott; her siblings: Mary Kaye (Bob) Uselding, Penny (Dale) Quade, Susan Scott, and Alan Pease; sisters-in-law, Mary (Mike) Marko and Sandy Pease; and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Michael "Mick" Pease and Frank Pease; and John's parents: Ralph and Ann Scott; and his siblings: Jerry, Mike, and Rick Scott, and Nancy Wagner.

A Funeral Service will held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd. Visitation will be on Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.

