Charlene P. Olson

August 11, 1932 - December 2, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Charlene P. Olson, age 86, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at her residence. She was born in Plymouth Township on August 11, 1932, the daughter of Frank and Florence (McGraw) Mabie. She grew up on the family farm in Hanover, WI, along with her 16 brothers and sisters. Charlene lived in Janesville for 56 years before retiring from General Motors in 1986, and then spent much of her retirement in Muscoda, WI. She was a hardworking and devoted mother, who loved her family dearly.

She is survived by her sons: Brad (Jacque) Olson and Tim (Deena) Olson; grandchildren: Desirea and Vanessa Olson, Brandon Kuffer, Jonathon (Lisa) Olson, and Cynthia Olson; great-grandchildren: Kendyln, Lauren, Bianca, Preston, and Sebastian; brothers, Dick (Mary Sue) Mabie and Dennis Mabie; sisters: Martha Robinson, Joyce Schultz, Nancey Schmidt, Mary (Eugene) Tomaszewki; sister-in-law, Virginia Mabie; and countless nieces; nephews; and extended family. Charlene is predeceased by her parents; brothers: Frank, Jack, Bernerd, Leslie (Jean), Robert and Darrel; sisters: Netti (Junior) Witt, Jean (Jim) Glacken, and Virginia (Marvin) Walters; and niece, Gina Mabie Brandenburg.

A celebration of Charlene's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

