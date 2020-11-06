May 15, 1929 - November 5, 2020
Footville, WI - Charlene Mae Green, age 91, passed away quietly on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Mercy Health System, Janesville.
She was born May 15, 1929 on the North Footville Road, where she lived her entire life, and was the daughter of Lewis and Ava (Keehn) Zee.
Charlene married Willard Green on October 25, 1952 at the Footville United Methodist Church.
Charlene farmed with her husband. She enjoyed working in the office at Parker Pen Company for several years. Charlene was Center Township clerk for 25 years. She belonged to the West Center Neighbors Club. For over 65 years, every 3rd Saturday she and Willard played cards with nine other couples. Charlene was an active member of the New Horizon United Methodist Church in Footville. Church was an important part of her life. Charlenes favorite meal was biscuit and gravy at K's Outback in Orfordville. Charlene was very blessed to have a 90th birthday celebration with family and many friends.
Surviving are her 4 children: Dennis (Clarice) Green of Janesville; and their children: Melissa (Wyatt) Fellows (Alivia and Will) Evansville, and Jenny (Ben) Stolen of Valdez, Alaska; Deb (Larry) Klegin of Cannon Falls, Minnesota; and their children: Jill (Sam) Kaiser (newborn son) and Julie Klegin and (fiance Spencer Nusbaum); Diane (Bob) Prijic of Janesville and their children: Michael and (fiancee Abby Lipp), Lucas and Allison; Don Green of Footville and his daughter Amanda Green and Chris Garcia, (Brody and Amelia).
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters; Dorothy Ballew and Phyllis Grangaard, and brother, Norman Zee.
Due to Covid restrictions, private funeral services will be held.
Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Town of Center.
Per Charlene's wishes she asked in lieu of flowers and monies that you plant "pink" flowers in the spring in her memory.
Newcomer-Silvethorn Chapel of the Hill is assisting the family.