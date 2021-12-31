Janesville, WI - Charlene L. Hefty, age 89, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the Edgerton Care Center. She was born in Janesville on January 14, 1932; the daughter of Charles and Marion (Volbrecht) Press. After graduating from Janesville High School, Charlene attended the Janesville Vocational School, with her primary focus in bookkeeping. She married Robert Arthur Hefty on September 27, 1950 in Janesville and they shared 68 years together before his passing on September 7, 2019. Charlene worked as a Deputy Assessor for the Indiana Assessors Office for many years. Family was most important to Charlene, especially her grandchildren. She always looked forward to cooking spaghetti dinners on Saturdays for her family followed by a game of Poker or two.
Charlene is survived by her children: Bill Hefty, Rob Hefty and Teri (Pat) Kelly; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; siblings, James (Betsy) Press and Linda Weis. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Arthur Hefty; daughter, Laurie Bartz; grandsons, Matthew Kelly and Nathaniel Bartz; siblings: Ricky Press, William Press and Mary Ann Loasching.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
