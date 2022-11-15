Charlene K. Dundee

September 24, 1953 - November 10, 2022

Clinton, WI - Charlene K. Dundee, age 69 of Clinton passed over to the Lord on Thursday November 10, 2022 at the Bay in Beloit. She was born September 24, 1953 to Walter and Evelyn (Olsen) Dundee in Elkhorn, WI. Charlene attended Clinton High School, class of 1972. Over the years she worked at AK Rubber in Elkhorn, Axiom in South Beloit and Libby's in Darien until her retirement. Charlene loved family gathering and time with her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed camping, watching old movies, playing cards and shopping at farmers markets. Charlene will be remembered as a foodie, as she enjoyed pizza and potatoes & gravy!

