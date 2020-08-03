May 30, 1939 - July 31, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Charlene Govert, 81, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, July 31, 2020 At Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville, WI. She was born May 30, 1939 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Charles and Millie (Caesar) Davis. Charlene was a 1958 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Walter A. Govert on April 22, 1961 in St. Jude Catholic Church. He predeceased her on October 9, 2019.
Charlene and her husband owned and operated Govert's Coon Creek Tree Farm. They were also the co-owners of Govert Brothers Well Drilling. She shot trap for 13 years at the Isaac Walton Trap Shooting Club. Charlene was a member of the Wednesday Ladies quilt group for many years and St. Jude Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children: Shelly Govert, Jody (Gary) Ballard, both of Beloit, Jackie Govert of Westville, FL, and Kim (George) Govert-Meris of Beloit; grandchildren: Autumn Meris, Victor (Gabbie Bonfiglio) Ballard and Clayton (Hala Ryan) Ballard; sisters, Carolyn (Bruce) Erickson and Ginger (Joe) Staley both of Beloit; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Charlene will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church 737 Hackett Street, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Social distancing and face mask are required. A memorial will be established in her name at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com