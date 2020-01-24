July 6, 1942 - January 17, 2020

Beloit, WI -- Charlene E. Kolden, 77, of Beloit passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at UW Health University Hospital. Born July 6, 1942, in Richland Center, the daughter of Lester H. and Violet E. (Young) Rockwell. Charlene married Raymond F. Kolden on July 22, 1964, he preceded her in death on September 23, 2018. Charlene enjoyed crafting-ceramics, cross-stitching and needle point. She liked shopping and singing karaoke. When her children were younger, they enjoyed taking family camping trips. She loved her dog and faithful friend, Rusty.

Charlene is lovingly survived by her children, Lois (Monica Campbell) Johnson and Cevin (Joey Schmoll) Kolden; sister, Shirley Block; grandson, Michael Welsh; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; and children: Sherie Ann Weldon, Laurie Ann Weldon and Lester Allen Weldon.

Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 Cranston Road, with visitation starting at 11:30 a.m. Burial in Mt. Philip Cemetery in Bradford Township by Clinton. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com.