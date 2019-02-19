Charlene Ann Hoyt

October 2, 1928 - February 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Charlene Ann Hoyt, age 90, passed away at home on February 13, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1928 in Brooklyn, WI to Clark (Calvin) and Hazel Myatt. Charlene married Bruce L. Hoyt on April 19, 1947. He died in June of 1983. Charlene loved God's word, and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in February 1972. She worked at SSI Technologies, and later in food service at Marshall Middle School.

Charlene is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Bill) Purnell, and Dawn (Ted) Larson; grandsons, Andrew (Dedra) Purnell, Brandon (Katie) Larson; great-grandchildren: Sean Purnell, Liam Larson, and Zoe Larson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clark (Calvin) and Hazel Myatt; siblings, Howard and Curtis Myatt, and Beverly Thompson.

A Visitation and Talk will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Janesville Kingdom Hall, 4129 E. Bingham Rd., Janesville WI, 53546. The Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Talk will follow. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com

