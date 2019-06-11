May 20, 1975 - June 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Charalotte Knudson of Janesville, WI, age 44, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, with her sisters at her side, after a long brave fight against cancer. Charalotte was born on May 20, 1975, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Erwin and Karen Knudson.

She is survived by her stepmother, Patricia Neumann; brothers and sisters: Fred Knudson, Becky Thompson, Linda (John) Anderson, Russell Welch, Anne (Jason) Schultz, and Kathleen Hadrich; nephews and nieces: Michael Kessler, Nicholas Hart, Alecia Chilvers, and Laci Schultz. Preceded in death by her father, Erwin Knudson, Jr.; mother, Karen Knudson; and her very loved fur baby, Comet.

