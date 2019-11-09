December 12, 1988 - November 3, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Sunday, November 3, we lost our son, Chad to an overdose. There are no words to convey the overwhelming loss that we feel. Chad fought a neverending battle with opioids for years, although often swimming to the surface letting us catch a glimpse of that quick witted, dry-humored funny man we all know and love.

As we've spoken to folks over the years we've learned that everyone has or knows somebody that's affected by substance abuse, and if we can help one person or their child by sharing a portion of our story, then perhaps our loss will serve a greater purpose. I wrote this early Tuesday morning and am sharing with you in the desire to personalize for you this tragic problem.

Its Name is Chad

When you hear about it on television, they call it "The Opioid Crisis."

Today it has another name....It's name is Chad.

It's been called Anthony, Nate, Scott, and Travis,

and all the names of those Andy knew back in Centralia.

It's Sarah and Bucky and dozens most recently in Springfield.

It's your roommate who wakes up only to find out you didn't.

It's the sister and brother who long for a relationship with someone they love,

yet almost hate all at the same time.

It's the cousins growing up inseparable

but were forced to disconnect.

It's the aunts and uncles watching the agony unfold

completely powerless to make a difference!

It's the best friends who pray without ceasing

yet remain helpless as all the others involved.

It's your neighbor, your classmate, your friend.

It's your cousin

It's your nephew

It's your grandchild

It's your brother

It's your son...

And today its name is Chad.

Chad was 30 years old and happily employed at the Janesville Gazette in Janesville, WI. Chad was the son of Mike and Sherry Yeary of Forsyth, MO. Chad leaves behind and his sister Myka (Andy) Braschler; and a wealth of family; his friend Seth Monheim, also of Beloit; and many friends from his years in Hollister.

Services will be held Sat. Nov 9 at Whelchel Grace in Forsyth, MO, with visitation at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations for Adult and Teen Challenge USA, PO Box 249, Ozark, MO 65721.