Edgerton, WI - Cecilia E. Williams, age 95, of Edgerton, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oak Park Place. She was born in Harmony Township on December 6, 1926, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Wellnitz) Langer. She worked at Parker Pen before she got married. Cecilia married Robert Williams on January 18, 1947, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. She was a devoted wife and mother to her 7 children. She was a farmer in Stoughton for 25 years and worked at the Nazareth House in Stoughton for 16 years. She was a 4H leader, a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ladies Aid and Altar Society, and the International Order of Foresters. Cecelia had a green thumb and loved cutting her grass.
Cecilia is survived by her 6 children: Susan Kapke, Kenneth Williams, Barbara (Bill) Hookham, Roger Williams, Steven Williams, and Brett Lunde; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Linda; son in law, Dick Kapke; and siblings: Rose, Martin, Joseph, Harry, and Edward.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Edgerton with Rev. David Wanish officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the CHURCH. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Cecilia William as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
