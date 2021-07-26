Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE--- Cecil E. Flippin, age 75, of Janesville, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home with his family at his side following a courageous struggle with cancer. He was born in California, MO on April 14, 1946, the son of the late Delbert and Pearl (Miller) Flippin. Cecil married Marilyn Scott on Feb. 12, 1983, at Asbury United Methodist Church and they shared nearly 40 years together. He was employed by JATCO for 33.5 years working as a loader of vehicles in the yard. He retired in 2000. Cecil was a very active member at Asbury United Methodist Church, serving in many roles including usher, council member, and custodian to name a few. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and the Independent Order of Foresters. Cecil loved ships, lighthouses, playing cards, visiting casinos, camping, and bowling, but his greatest love was spending time with his family!
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; 5 children: Chris (Virginia) Flippin of Janesville, Gary (Julie) Flippin of Litchfield Park, AZ, Angela (Chris) Pigman of Buckeye, AZ, Jeff (Becky) Flippin of Janesville and Nicole (John) McKelroy of Janesville; grandchildren: Amanda, Meghan, Connor, Grant, Miles, Charlee, Elizabeth, Caitlyn, Logan, Ally, Ceci, Jaimie, and Natasha; 5 great grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Winona) Flippin of Janesville; and his beloved cat and best buddy, Burnie. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 sisters, Betty Gerke and Mary Sue Krueger.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Janesville with Rev. Will Jewson presiding. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Memorials in Cecil's name may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church. The family is being assisted by the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the Flippin Family.
