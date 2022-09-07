Catherine Sweeney

Milton, WI - Catherine M. Sweeney, 91, of Milton, WI, passed away at her home on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Catherine was born on January 1, 1931 in Portage, to the late Michael and Mae (McLaughlin) Falkenstein. She married Evan Sweeney on October 15, 1949 in Janesville, Wisconsin. Most of her life was devoted to raising her 16 children. Catherine was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and helped clean the church and was a member of the Belles of St. Mary's. She loved to travel, visit the Casino, play bingo, and spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Catherine is survived by her 16 children: Sandra Sweeney, John Sweeney, Thomas (Kerri) Sweeney, Diane Sweeney, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Arndt, Rose (Wanda) Sweeney, Joanne Sweeney, Julie Sweeney, Yvonne Sweeney, Stephen Sweeney, Lori (Susan) Sweeney, Kevin Sweeney, Kelli (David) Hardesty, William (Kari) Sweeney, Michael (April) Sweeney, Tracy (Gary) Anderson; 24 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Evan Sweeney; and 11 siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12PM on Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Milton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10AM until the start of services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Catherine's name to Mercy Hospice, St. Jude's, of Boystown.
