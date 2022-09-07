Catherine Sweeney

January 1, 1931 - September 1, 2022

Milton, WI - Catherine M. Sweeney, 91, of Milton, WI, passed away at her home on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Catherine was born on January 1, 1931 in Portage, to the late Michael and Mae (McLaughlin) Falkenstein. She married Evan Sweeney on October 15, 1949 in Janesville, Wisconsin. Most of her life was devoted to raising her 16 children. Catherine was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and helped clean the church and was a member of the Belles of St. Mary's. She loved to travel, visit the Casino, play bingo, and spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.