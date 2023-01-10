Catherine Rose Streblow

August 30, 1947 - January 5, 2023

Walworth, WI - Catherine Rose Streblow, age 75, of Walworth passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at home. She was born in Kenosha on August 30, 1947 to John and Stella (Kolbasnik) Tondryk. Catherine graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1965. Catherine was united in marriage to Randal W. Streblow on December 24, 1965 in Kenosha. He passed away on October 31, 2011. They owned and operated Streblow Custom Boats for many years. Cathy was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother. She cared deeply for her family and friends. She did this not out of obligation but because of who she was. Cathy was a "Mom" to many.