September 25, 1926 - September 28, 2019

Footville, WI -- Catherine P. Kitelinger, age 93, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Oak Park Place. She was born in Footville on September 25, 1926, the daughter of Ambrose and Genevieve (Meehan) Walsh. She graduated from Orfordville High School in 1944. Catherine married Linton B. Kitelinger on August 10, 1946 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Footville, he preceded her in death on January 20, 2007. Catherine started her career with the U.S. Postal Service as a part-time clerk, attaining the position of Postmaster of Footville until her retirement in 1989. She was a lifelong member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, and an active member of Christian Mothers, Luther Valley Historical Society, and NAPUS (National Association of Postmasters of the US). Catherine and Linton enjoyed traveling, attending many Postmaster conventions across the U.S. Catherine was very proud of her Irish heritage. Therefore, her favorite trip was to Ireland, with the highlight being kissing the Blarney Stone. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, who was blessed to have spent this past Wednesday celebrating her birthday with many family and friends. She enjoyed the special times she had spent with family for birthdays, holidays, and other occasions. Often, she would attend her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's after school activities, with love and support.

Catherine is survived by five daughters: Susan (Phil) Garthwaite, Patti Jo (Terry) Neal, Carla (Mike) Edgar, Colleen (Dan) Cox, and Mary Linne (Raymond) Kiser; 19 grandchildren: Michele (Rick) Tomfohrde, Brian Garthwaite, Scott (Melanie) Garthwaite, David (Amy) Kettle, Sarah Schaetten, Lukas Kettle, Justin Kettle, Stacy Neal, Adam Neal, Cassie (Nick) Lambert, Jamison Kudrna, Nicole Hartman, Kayla Edgar, Megan (Ashley) Cox, Alex (Meeghan) Cox, Ryan Cox, Emily Cox, Molly Rae Kiser, and Brody Kiser; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Michael Kitelinger; daughter, Linda Kettle; sons-in-law, Jack Kettle and Bob Hesgard; and brother, Dick Walsh.

A Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at ST. AUGUSTINE CATHOLIC CHURCH. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and will continue on Thursday at ST. AUGUSTINE CATHOLIC CHURCH, from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rain fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.