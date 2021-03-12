June 12, 1923 - March 9, 2021
Janesville, WI - Catherine "Kay" Burdick, age 97, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was born in Winona, MN, on June 12, 1923, the daughter of Frank and Ellen (Flanigan) Kerrigan. She graduated from Cathedral High School and attended St. Francis School of nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1945. Kay married Russell C. Burdick on September 13, 1947, in Ridgeway, MN, and he preceded her in death on March 7, 1988. Kay was a devoted wife and mother to her 9 children. She was known as the neighborhood baker, the kids in the neighborhood would knock on the back door every week for some of her delicious bread. She loved to bake, always contributing to the church bake sales. Kay was an OB/GYN nurse and worked on the labor and delivery floor at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, caring for numerous women after bringing their children into the world. She was a devout Catholic, a member of the Catholic Women's Club, the 50 Plus Club, and St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Kay donated thousands of Rosaries over the years to St. John Vianney, to foreign missions, and to the Saint Mary's Hospital Chapel. She was also a member of the "Happy Hookers" club at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, where they would get together to crochet and knit many beautiful creations.
Kay is survived by 8 children: Thomas Burdick, Terry (Billie) Burdick, Tony (Sharon) Burdick, Anne Burdick, Judy (Rennie) Green, Kathy Burdick, Faye Coleman, and Bernita Burdick; daughter in law, Betty Burdick; 15 grandchildren: Michelle, Julie, Shannon, Nathan, Russell, Justin, Aaron, Julian, Brendan, Joel, Jon, Kailey, Jared, Maya, and Cydnie; 17 great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Jim Kerrigan, Gregory Kerrigan, and Marian Burns; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Timothy Burdick; daughter in law, Nancy Burdick; granddaughter, Angela; and siblings: Fr. Bernard Kerrigan, Leo Kerrigan, John Kerrigan, Eugene Kerrigan, Dennis Kerrigan, and Rita Husman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until Mass begins at the CHURCH. A live stream of the Funeral Mass can be found on the SJV YouTube and facebook pages and at https://www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/Catherine-Kay-Burdick?obId=20234968#/obituaryInfo. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com