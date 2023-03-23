Janesville, WI - Catherine "Kate" Lucille Finucan, age 90, a longtime Janesville resident, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 17, 1933, in Wilton, WI; the daughter of the late Ashley and Julia (Berendes) Coldren. Kate was married on June 30, 1954 to the late Thomas (Bud) Finucan, Sr. and celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to his death in 2015. She worked at Reliable Rexall Drug store for many years, and as a loving homemaker for her family. Kate was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the Janesville Senior Center. Kate will be remembered for her joy of life and love for others. She spent many years volunteering with Sister Lucentia from St. Patrick's Catholic Church, traveling to visit the sick and elderly to bring comfort and peace. She cared deeply for people in need and was always willing to help others. Kate loved to play cards and enjoyed playing euchre with family and friends. She was a gifted storyteller and loved to talk about the memories that she had with her 10 siblings growing up. Kate loved to laugh and spend time with her family. She was truly one of God's angels and was so loved for her compassion and devotion to her family and friends.
Kate is survived by her 4 children: Cathy (Dan) Cotter of Platteville, Kim (Ron) Hume of Milton, Thomas Finucan, Jr. of Janesville, and Pat (Jenny) Finucan of Sussex; 9 grandchildren: Caitlin, Casey, Mitchel, Brandon, Spencer, Ashley, Cameron, Sean and Colin; 4 great-grandchildren: Aiden, Piper, Brandon, Jr. and Emmy; 3 sisters: Eva (Larry) McCracken, Joyce (Elmer-late) Tessmer, Ally (Jim) Model; brother, Bill (Judy) Coldren; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, Bud; sisters: Jane Clark, Bette Coldren, Emmy Kennedy, Sally Hafner; and brothers, Fred and Butch Coldren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Private family interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorials are preferred to Agrace Hospice and Supportive Care of Janesville at Agrace.org. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Finucan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
