September 6, 1935 - August 2, 2019

Tomball, TX -- Beloved wife and mother, Catherine "Jean" (Bonthron) Bandemer, died peacefully and surrounded by family, on August 2, 2019, at age 83.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Marat Martin Bandemer, Jr., of Tomball, TX; and her four children: Marat Martin Bandemer, III and John Richard "Jack" Bandemer of Janesville, WI, Cynthia Bandemer (Scott Askew) of Houston, TX, and Allison (Bill) Michaud of Tomball, TX. In addition, she is survived by her seven grandchildren: Jocelyn (Dennis) Miszewski, Chelsea Crubaugh, Shawn Richards, Amanda Bandemer, Jesse Bandemer, Callie Michaud, and Silas Askew; and her seven great-grandchildren: Stella and Micah Crubaugh, Nathan Miszewski, Adylee Bandemer, Kylie Richards, and Charlotte and Hudson Bandemer. She is also survived by her sister, Anita (Louis) Spavor, of Midway, BC, Canada; and their children and families. Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Ellen (Hansen) Perkins; and her brother, David Bonthron.