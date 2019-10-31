Catherine Jane Reading

March 24, 1954 - October 23, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Catherine Jane (Tullis) Reading passed away on the night of October 23, 2019 at Javon Bae Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, IL while in hospice care. She was surrounded by beloved family and friends during her last days of life. She was born in Janesville, WI on March 24, 1954, the daughter of Margaret and Lyle Tullis, one of nine children. Our mom was one beautiful soul. She loved deeply. Her apartment was filled with pictures of her grandkids, and she cherished every special moment with each individual. There was no doubt how much love she had for all of us. She proudly placed everything on the wall that was crafted especially for her. And she kept years of memories of special items inside of a hope chest. Our mom had a big heart full of love. Growing up, our mom adored animals, and is survived by her latest kitty, Velcro. She also expressed a deep interest in visiting the beach in Florida, reading books, and had a love for music. She enjoyed singing, playing the guitar, and learned to play the piano by ear. Her body is now free from all pain, and she can return to her musical pitch once again.

Cathy is survived by her son, Andrew (Lisa) Wuksinich; and her daughter, Melinda (Lance) Pedersen; as well as her eight grandchildren: Stephanie, Elizabeth, Aidan, Annabella, Mylah, and expectant November newborn (Andrew and Lisa); Audasia and Shiloh (Melinda and Lance); and siblings: Richard, Jean, Judy, Mary, John, James, and Allie. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Mike.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at KOSHKONONG MOUNDS COUNTRY CLUB, W7670 Koshkonong Mounds Road, Fort Atkinson, WI from noon to 4 p.m. Please come at anytime to celebrate the life of our mom. Food will be provided.