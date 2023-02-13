Catherine Elizabeth (Spoden) "Kay" Serleth

March 28, 1930 - February 8, 2023

Wauwatosa, WI - Catherine Elizabeth Serleth (Kay) left this life after a short illness on February 8, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1930, in Milton Junction, WI. She was the 6th of 11 children of Bertha and Peter Spoden. The family moved to Iowa where Kay attended school in Osage at a time when girls were not encouraged to get an education. It was there where she met her husband of 50 years, Eugene Bernard Serleth, (Gene). Kay dropped out of high school and they married on December 31, 1947. They had 5 children, Tom, Marcia, Luann, Pam and Mike.