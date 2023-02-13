Catherine Elizabeth (Spoden) "Kay" Serleth

Wauwatosa, WI - Catherine Elizabeth Serleth (Kay) left this life after a short illness on February 8, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1930, in Milton Junction, WI. She was the 6th of 11 children of Bertha and Peter Spoden. The family moved to Iowa where Kay attended school in Osage at a time when girls were not encouraged to get an education. It was there where she met her husband of 50 years, Eugene Bernard Serleth, (Gene). Kay dropped out of high school and they married on December 31, 1947. They had 5 children, Tom, Marcia, Luann, Pam and Mike.
Kay was a hard worker with an iron will. She was determined that her children get as much education as possible and pushed all five to post high school degrees. At age 70 she achieved a life long goal by obtaining her GED. Her children enjoyed watching their mother go back to "high school" and were amazed at how much she enjoyed it and how proud she was of the accomplishment.
Kay learned early in her life the value of self-reliance so her children were encouraged and expected to get out of the house and entertain themselves. But they always had to be home when dinner was served at 5:30 P.M. Somehow, all five survived and even thrived.
Once the children were old enough to watch out for one another Kay began working at J.C. Penney & Co. Initially, she worked at the Penney store in downtown Janesville to which she could walk when Gene was unable to drive her. When Penney's moved to a mall on the north side of Janesville, Kay would ride the bus to work. This was because she did not have a driver's license. It seems that driver training done by Gene didn't go well and resulted in the few heated arguments ever witnessed by their children. Kay finally got real driver training and obtained her driver's license at age 55. Ironically, after Kay and Gene retired and moved to a house they built at Lake Camelot, Wisconsin, Gene had an illness that required frequent trips to Marshfield Clinic which was about 40 miles away so had to be driven by Kay on a regular basis. She enjoyed driving so much that she became the chauffeur to her group of friends after she moved back to Janesville.
Kay was preceded in death by Gene on December 25, 1997. Her children survive: Tom (Stevie) Serleth; Marcia (Paul "Mike") Hayes; Luann (Jeff) Williams; Pam Serleth; and Mike (Dana) Serleth. Kay was blessed with 7 grandchildren: Katie Sullins (Drew) & Max Serleth (Nicole); Sam Williams (Kendra); Charlie Williams (Becca); Zach Serleth; Emily & Ben Serleth. In addition, she also had 7 great grandchildren: Mackenzie & Olivia Sullins; Liam & Max Serleth; Everly & Brooklyn Williams; and Noah Williams.
Kay is survived by one sister, Fran Sheridan. She is predeceased by siblings Dorothy Christensen, Mary Chapin, Bill Spoden, Eddie Spoden, Agnes Jacobson, Gen Long, Frank Spoden, Bob Spoden & Beverly Bobolz.
A private family service will be held at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. For on-line condolences please visit www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.