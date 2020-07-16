September 1, 1950 - July 13, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Catherine E. Larson, age 69, passed away at Huntington Place Memory Care on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Charleston, S.C. on September 1, 1950, the daughter of George and Catherine (Dangerfield) Dallas. She married Harry P. Larson on September 14, 1976. Catherine was a generous care giver, she worked as a CNA at Cedar Crest for 30 years, and at Huntington Place for 15 years.
Catherine is survived by her husband, Harry; two children, Kristina (Andy Neubauer) Larson and Lisa (Mike Spangler) Larson; father, George Dallas; seven siblings: Ann Stromquest, Mary Picado, Margaret Boyd, Robbie Dallas, Joe Dallas, Thomas Dallas, and George Dallas; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com