December 27, 1941 - February 26, 2020

Maple Grove, MN -- Catherine Ann DeVries was born December 27, 1941 in Viroqua, WI to Jacob and Margaret (Kearney) Peters. After losing her parents at a young age, she was raised by her Uncle and Aunt, David and Sarah Peters, of Delavan, WI. Catherine passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at SilverCreek on Main Memory Care in Maple Grove, MN.

Catherine is survived by her husband, Richard DeVries; children: Richard (Gabriele) DeVries, Melissa (Rich) Uselman, and Erica (Anthony) Millar; grandchildren: Alex DeVries, Morgan, Anika, Caleb, and Elijah Millar, and Derek and Jackson Uselman; sister, Irene (George) Butenuth; sisters-in-law, Barbara Peters and Joyce (Don Wubbs) Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers: John, James and Leo Peters.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the First Free Church, 2223 N. Mulford Road, Rockford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Stephen Ministry, C/O First Free Church, 2223 N Mulford Road, Rockford IL 61107 or Phantom Ranch Bible Camp, W309 S10910 County Road I, Mukwonago WI 53149. For more information visit ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.