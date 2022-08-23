Janesville, WI - Catharine R. Trace, age 86 of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Huntington Place. Catharine was born on March 22, 1936 in Ridgeway, Wisconsin to Clarence and Rosalia (Dunbar) Harrington. She was raised on a farm in Ridgeway and graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1954. On a blind date she met and married the love of her life Edward J. Trace on August 17, 1957 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Ridgeway, WI. Together they raised their family of 4 in Janesville, WI. Catharine was a member of St. William Catholic Church. Catharine enjoyed taking vacations in Branson, Missouri and watching the Rock Aqua Jays perform, she loved country music and enjoyed listening to the local bands. She will be missed and remembered by her family for her delicious canning and desserts. She always had cookies for her family and the kids.
Catharine is survived by her husband of 65 years, Edward Trace; her children: James (Carol) Trace, Daniel (Debra) Trace, Michael (Vivienne) Trace and Tina Trace; her grandchildren: Timothy (Brandi) Trace, Austyn (Pete) Tomasik, Andrew (Kate) Trace, Hannah (Dane) Bonnigson, Aviva (Michael) Luedtke, Tanner (Riley) Trace, Madison (Zac) Falls, Kurt Trace; great grandchildren: Karter, Cale, Gavin, Liliana Trace, Wesley Tomasik, Bailey and Demi Trace, Dalton and Blake Bonnigson, Makayla and Justin Luedtke, Olivia Trace; three sisters: Mary (Gerald) Sweeney, Janice (Fred) Leuthold. Joan (Jim) Ambler; sisters in-law: Judy Harrington, Aggie Trace, Gertrude Houselog, Aletha (Jim) Duerst, JoAnn (John) Brunner and Carol Potterton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Rosalia Harrington; granddaughter, Shelby Trace; brother, Joseph Harrington; sister, Patricia Pailing; nephews: Joseph Harrington, Timothy Pailing and Thomas Pailing; sisters in-law: Generose Evans, Sharon Trace, Rita Millard, Virginia Trace and Elaine Rundle; and brothers in-law: Robert Jones, Francis Pailing, Leo Trace, Wilbur Evans, Robert Houselog, Robert Trace, Dallas Millard, Earnest Trace, William Trace, Richard Trace and Jerry Rundle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the St. William Catholic School. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
