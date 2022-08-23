Catharine R. Trace

March 22, 1936 - August 21, 2022

Janesville, WI - Catharine R. Trace, age 86 of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Huntington Place. Catharine was born on March 22, 1936 in Ridgeway, Wisconsin to Clarence and Rosalia (Dunbar) Harrington. She was raised on a farm in Ridgeway and graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1954. On a blind date she met and married the love of her life Edward J. Trace on August 17, 1957 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Ridgeway, WI. Together they raised their family of 4 in Janesville, WI. Catharine was a member of St. William Catholic Church. Catharine enjoyed taking vacations in Branson, Missouri and watching the Rock Aqua Jays perform, she loved country music and enjoyed listening to the local bands. She will be missed and remembered by her family for her delicious canning and desserts. She always had cookies for her family and the kids.

