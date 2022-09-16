Catharine "Cate" Wyss

February 9, 1945 - September 10, 2022

Janesville, WI - Catharine (Cate) Wyss, age 77, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. She was born February 9, 1945, in Janesville to Lyle and Amy (Greene) Millard. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1963. She married Carl O. Wyss in 1980. She retired in 2014 and spent her days with Carl taking day trips to the Monticello area for countryside drives and enjoyed stopping for cheese factories and ice cream. She was an avid thrifter and loved to collect wool to hand-hook beautiful rugs. She was a devoted kitchen volunteer with the Salvation Army and was very strong in her faith. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, congregation and community.