Janesville, WI - Catharine (Cate) Wyss, age 77, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. She was born February 9, 1945, in Janesville to Lyle and Amy (Greene) Millard. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1963. She married Carl O. Wyss in 1980. She retired in 2014 and spent her days with Carl taking day trips to the Monticello area for countryside drives and enjoyed stopping for cheese factories and ice cream. She was an avid thrifter and loved to collect wool to hand-hook beautiful rugs. She was a devoted kitchen volunteer with the Salvation Army and was very strong in her faith. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, congregation and community.
She is survived by her children; Jeff (Laura Hanthorn) Clark, Jill (Steve) Plenty and Ryan (Amy Eckert) Clark as well as her "grands"; Hayley Hughes, Abby (Adam Condon) Hughes, Hattie Plenty, Justin Clark and Jacey Clark. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle & Amy Millard, her daughter, Robin Clark, her husband, Carl O. Wyss, and her brother, Stan Millard.
Funeral service for Cate will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Jerry Amstutz presiding. Visitation will be begin at 9:00 AM Wednesday until time of service. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Monticello, WI. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Janesville Salvation Army
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.