Carter Lee Johnson

November 28, 1933 - September 26, 2022

Richmond Township, WI - Carter Lee Johnson, age 88, a life-long Richmond Township, WI resident passed away at Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was born in Richmond Township on November 28, 1933, the son of George and Marie (Hall) Johnson. He was a graduate of Whitewater High School.

