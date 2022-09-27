Richmond Township, WI - Carter Lee Johnson, age 88, a life-long Richmond Township, WI resident passed away at Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was born in Richmond Township on November 28, 1933, the son of George and Marie (Hall) Johnson. He was a graduate of Whitewater High School.
Carter resided and farmed his entire life on the family farm in Richmond Township. He was married in 1956 to Jeannette Church. Carter was avid Packers and Brewers fan and enjoyed going racoon hunting with his hunting dogs.
Carter Johnson is survived by three sons; Bob Johnson, Tom (Betsy) Johnson and Jason (Sasha) Johnson; five grandchildren, Sara Johnson, Jacee Johnson, Justin Johnson, Morgan (Mike) Pericht, Michael Johnson; three great-granddaughters; and his long-time friend Norma Hermanson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jackie Johnson; sister, Norma Redenius and brother, William Johnson.
Per his request, Carter's funeral will be private for family and will be followed by burial in the Richmond Cemetery. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 at BADGER BOBS, W8497 County Road A, (Richmond) Delavan, WI. The Johnson family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com
