Carroll Anderson

Janesville/Edgerton, WI - Carroll W. Anderson passed away on December 9, 2021 at SSM Health, Janesville, with his loving family at his side.
Carroll was born on September 21, 1937 to Sandford and Edith (Hodge) Anderson in Edgerton, Wisconsin. He was an OTR truck driver for over 50 years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Carroll in his early days enjoyed working on farms and dancing at the VFW. He enjoyed family and outings such as fishing, camping, travel.
Carroll is survived by his children; Judy (Bill) Bradford, Christine Egerstaffer, Westley Anderson, Russell Anderson, Debra (Michael) Carroll-Lindner, Michael (Lori) Anderson, Michelle Bickle, Kim Rhoades; stepchildren Tami (Mike) Byington, William Sprain, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren and special cat "Skittles". He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nancy, two brothers Tom and Sam, his sister Edith (Owen) Fessenden and a grandson Daniel Corkhill.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. The Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with Arrangements.
