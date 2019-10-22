July 28, 1929 - October 18, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Carrie M. Barrenger, age 90, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Evansville Manor Nursing Home. She was born on July 28, 1929, the daughter of Basil and Edna (Deutersbeck) Weber. Carrie married James Barrenger on September 11, 1947, at Magnolia Advent Christian Church. He preceded her in death on July 24, 1999. She was employed at Ampanal, before leaving to work with her husband, Jim. She enjoyed embroidering, cooking, baking, gardening, bird watching and just being outdoors.

Carrie is survived by her children: Terry (Cheryl) Barrenger of TN, Roger (Sherry) Barrenger of Milton, Vicky (Frank) Grunewald of Madison; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces; and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; two brothers; and a sister.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday October 25, 2019, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, with Reverend Janice Diefenthaler officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery, Magnolia Township. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday. A memorial fund is being established in Carrie's name. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com