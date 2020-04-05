Carolyn Weber Sisson

September 21, 1931 - March 27, 2020
Belleville, WI/Locust Grove, VA -- Carolyn Ann Weber Sisson, 88, of Belleville, WI/Locust Grove, VA, passed away on March 27, 2020. Carolyn was born on September 21, 1931 in Madison, WI, the third child of Bertel and Winifred (Pearce) Weber. Carolyn grew up in Belleville, and graduated from Belleville High School with the great Class of 1949. She attended Madison Business College, and worked a number of office/management jobs throughout her life. In 1950, she married Charles Kenneth Sisson of Albany, WI. She and her husband, a teacher and school administrator, lived and worked in a number of Wisconsin cities and towns: Milton Junction, Janesville, Elmwood, Richland Center, Hazel Green, Orfordville, Platteville, Madison and Belleville among them. After her husband's death in 1993, Carolyn retired from EDS and moved to Marshfield, WI, where her son and family resided. In July of 2012, she moved from her beloved Wisconsin to Locust Grove, VA, where her daughter Joyce and spouse, Linda Hurff, reside.
Carolyn cherished her friendship with her dear lifelong friend, Monica Dolahanty Francois of Belleville. Another great friend, Shirley Kirsop, helped Carolyn (in her words) keep her sanity throughout the many years of their friendship. Carolyn loved people and she loved to laugh, very often finding humor where others saw none. She enjoyed many hobbies and crafts and loved to travel. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and good friend.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Joyce and her spouse, Linda Hurff of Locust Grove, VA; her son, Gordon and his wife, Gwen (Reilly) of Kildeer, IL; three grandchildren: Nathan Reilly (Sarah) Sisson of Tacoma, WA, Brian Kenneth Sisson of Stevens Point, WI, and Casey Sisson Bouska (Nate) of Edgerton, WI; one great-grandchild, Erin Reilly Sisson of Tacoma, WA; and many nieces; nephews; great nieces and nephews; and dear friends. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Bertel and her sister, Joyce; a granddaughter, Erin Ann; as well as her grandparents; aunts and uncles; two nephews and a niece.