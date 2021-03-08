Carolyn W. McCabe

May 8, 1939 - March 3, 2021
Beloit, WI - Carolyn Winifred McCabe, 81, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 after a brief stay at Alden Estates in Jefferson, WI.
She was born on May 8, 1939 in Chicago, the daughter of Herman and Alice Winnifred (Halderson) Walter. Carolyn was a 1957 graduate of Kelvyn Park High School, Chicago, IL. She continued her education at Chicago City Junior College and graduated in 1960 with an Associate's Degree of Arts. On July 20, 1968 she married Edward J. McCabe in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on June 10, 2013.
Carolyn grew up in the big city, but she loved being a farmer and being involved in the agricultural community. For over four decades she worked beside her husband Ed on their family dairy farm—Hickory Grove Farm. Carolyn took great pride in how healthy their cattle were and in how well they maintained the farm. She loved all animals though, especially her cats whom she fed and cared for daily throughout her life.
Carolyn also enjoyed reading, gardening, preserving her own food from her garden, and volunteering with 4-H. She was the dairy promotion leader for many years and taught numerous 4-H members how to can and preserve food. In addition, she was famous for the cookies she baked. She was well known to many as "the cookie lady" owing to the pails of cookies she would give to friends.
Survivors include her son, David (Dr. Andrea Gonstead) McCabe of Beloit; grandchildren, Gillian and Quinn; brother, William (Betty) Walter of Beloit; in-laws, Melvin McCabe of Beloit, Leon McCabe of Janesville, WI, Kathleen Knox of Madison, WI and Betty McCabe of Shorewood, WI; numerous nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was predeceased by her husband and numerous in-laws.
A Funeral Service for Carolyn will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor Jason Turner officiating. Burial will be in Clinton Cemetery. A visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the Clinton Historical Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.