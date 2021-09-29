Janesville, WI - Carolyn S. Lasch, 65, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. She was born May 8, 1956 in Janesville to John F. and Patricia J. (Lueck) Shuler. She has worked for over 30 years with Data Shop Inc. working on computer programming.
To know Carolyn means you understand that she would do whatever she could to help you no matter what. She was an amazing woman who supported the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society, St. jude Hospital, and PBS. She was a member of Eastern Star also. Her greatest pride though was her family especially her grandchildren.
Carolyn is survived by her two children: Courtney (Jason) Lou and Donald Lasch III; two grandchildren: Drayton and Breckon Lou; mother Patricia Shuler; father of her children Donald Lasch Jr; sister Alysyn (Fred) Miller; nieces Tracey (Ginny) Miller and Trisha (Jim) Cole; and nephew Tommy Miller.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 12:30 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 AM to time of service. Inurnment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to Carolyn's family
