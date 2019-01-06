Carolyn Ruth Mowbray

December 9, 1928 - January 3, 2019
Janesville, WI -- Carolyn Ruth (Blain) Mowbray passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 3, 2019, at the age of 90. She was born on December 9, 1928, in Weyerhaeuser, WI, to William Claude and Lucille (Schultz) Blain. Carolyn graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School in 1946, and from UW Stout in 1951. It was at Stout that she met Charlie, the love of her life, while playing Pinochle. They were married for 67 wonderful years. She taught Home Economics in Orfordville and Juda, prior to starting a family. Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother, with family and friends being central to her life. She was a consummate entertainer, story-teller, and gourmet cook. She was a long-time member of Cargill United Methodist Church, Chapter CK PEO, former Mahjong player, Monterey Questers, Rotary Botanical Garden Volunteer, and preschool teacher at Graper's Nursey School. She loved to explore new ideas and places. She enjoyed many trips with Charlie, her family, and good friends. She delighted in meeting new people, and discovering their important life stories. She will be greatly missed.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Charles Mowbray; son, Thomas of Park Falls, WI; daughter, Mary (Roland Schroeder) of Milwaukee, WI; granddaughter, Laura Schroeder of Washington D.C.; and grandson, Gavin Schroeder, of Kansas City, MO; many beloved nieces and nephews; AFS (foreign exchange) daughter, Karin (Oracki) Gaggin, of Sydney, Australia; and many other family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; and sister, Elaine (Larry) Frisinger.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2000 Wesley Ave Janesville, WI 53545. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday. A luncheon will follow at the church. Memorials are preferred to Cargill United Methodist Church, Agrace Hospice, Cottey College, 1000 W. Austin Blvd., Nevada, MO 64772, or a charity of your choice. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family wishes to thank all of her end-of-life caregivers, especially those from Brightstar and Agrace Hospice.
