Evansville, WI - Carolyn Lou Larson age 84 passed away on Friday October 1, 2021 at St Mary's Hospital Janesville. She was born on February 9, 1937 the daughter of Marvin and Addie (Hamm) Moore. Carolyn married Donald Larson on September 14, 1969 in the First Lutheran Church Janesville and he preceded her in death on February 3, 1989. She is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville. Carolyn and Don farmed for over 40 years in Union Township. She enjoyed going to Mackinaw Island every chance She could. She loved to cook for the family and Especially loved making pies. Holiday's were very special to her, spending time with family and grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting with everyone she met including all her friends. She is survived by her children, Rick (Loren) Larson of Evansville, Connie (Parrish Helms) Larson of LaValle, Darrell (Mindy) Larson, Kent (Joni) Larson, Mitch (Annie) Larson all of Evansville, seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Justin "Benny", Amanda, Chloe, Sayer, Maddon Larson, Trinity Casique, a brother Donald Moore of Evansville. She was preceded in death by her husband Don, parents, two brothers, Robert, Kenneth, a sister, Jean. A Memorial service will be held at 1:30PM on Monday October 11, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00AM until the time of service on Monday at church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank St. Mary's Hospital staff for the care given to Carolyn during her illness.