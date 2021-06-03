February 14, 1937 - May 31, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Carolyn L. Flitcroft, age 84, of Elkhorn passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn. She was born February 14, 1937 in Glendale, CA, the daughter of Anton and Hazel (Frederickson) Damm. On November 19, 1955, Carolyn married Daniel Flitcroft in Ingleside, IL. She worked for over 15 years as an occupational therapist. Carolyn was an active member at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church for 57 years. She loved traveling, reading, playing games, birds, and gardening. Carolyn especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was loved and will be sadly missed by her family, including her five children, Susan Wallem of Elkhorn, Warren (Kris) Flitcroft of Elkhorn, David (Sharon) Flitcroft of Elkhorn, Tony (Kim) Flitcroft of Elkhorn, and Mary (Jon) Cucchi of Elkhorn; fifteen grandchildren, Claire (Sam), Lindsey, Zachary, Madelyn, Anthony (Christine), Daniel, Paul, Jacob, Kyle (Zoe), Jack, Cole, Kate, Mark (Tara), Luke (Kristen), and Matthew; three great grandchildren, Ben, Henry, and Evelyn; and many nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; her parents; two sisters, June and Dorothy; and a son-in-law, Gary.
Private Family Funeral Services will be held. Burial will take place at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com