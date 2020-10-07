Carolyn Jane Brown

February 14, 1944 - September 28, 2020 Milton, WI- Milton, WI
Carolyn J. Brown age 76 of Milton passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home. Carolyn was born on February 14, 1944, to Chester and Margaret (nee-Lowther) Smitley in Decatur, Indiana. She graduated from Milton Union High School in 1962, and married Charlie Brown on May 11, 1963, at St. Mary's Church in Milton, WI.
Carolyn worked many years as a computer programmer for the Milton Phone Company/CenturyTel. Upon her retirement, she threw herself into volunteer work, always wanting to make her community a better place for others. She was the secretary for the Rock River Buckskinners, the treasurer of the Wisconsin Muzzleloading Association, and a director for the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation. She was the secretary of the Board of Directors for the Gathering Place and taught basketry and computers there. In 2005 she was awarded The Gathering Place's Volunteer of the Year Award. As a season ticket holder, Carolyn was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Carolyn played for the Fort Atkinson City Band, playing her bass clarinet. Over the years, Carolyn had passions for sewing, quilting, weaving, knitting, spinning, ceramics, painting, calligraphy, and much more. She was an artist at heart.
Carolyn is survived by her husband and best friend Charlie, children; Mark Brown of Janesville, Jennifer (Scott) McMahon of Neenah, WI, and Heather (Peter) Neumann of West Allis, WI.; sisters Mary Ellen Steinke of Brodhead, Virginia Otto of Florida,; grandchildren Nick (Ashley) Brown of Milton, Jessica (Jake) Fetting of Janesville, Shamus and Margaret McMahon of Neenah, Jackson and Allison Neuman of West Allis; a great-grandson Emmett,; step sister Lyn Kalinowski of California and step brother Malcom (Kathie) Burdick of Colorado. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, and her step-father Roger Burdick.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gathering Place, 715 Campus Street, Milton, WI 53563 or to the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, 213 N. Main Street. #100, Poynette, WI 53955. A private family service will be held at 11:00 A.M. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton on Monday, October 5, 2020.
