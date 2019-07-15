June 25, 1933 - July 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Carolyn J. Wentzel, age 86, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. Carolyn was born on June 25, 1933, in Globe, AZ, the daughter of Arthur and Elizabeth (Frymire) Krueger. She graduated from high school in Albuquerque, NM, and from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN. She married Arden W. Wentzel on July 29, 1956 in Albuquerque, NM. Carolyn taught elementary school for 25 years in various places in Wisconsin and Minnesota. She was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Carolyn loved her family and was a caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her husband, Arden Wentzel; four children: Linda (Dennis) Frankowski, Jane (Thomas) Neuman, Peter (Laurie) Wentzel, and James (Terry) Wentzel; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert (Annabelle) Krueger. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Charles Krueger and Richard Krueger.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 709 Milton Avenue, Janesville. Pastor James Janke will officiate. Visitation will be at the Church on Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Mathew's Evangelical Lutheran Church and School, Lakeside Lutheran High School, WELS Special Ministries or to the organization of the donor's choice. The Wentzel family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, www.henkeclarson.com.

A special thank you to the staff of the medical and surgical floors at Mercy Hospital for the kind and wonderful care they gave Carolyn.