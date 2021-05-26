May 21, 1950 - May 24, 2021
Delavan, WI - Carolyn I. Williams, age 71, of Delavan passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born in Muskegon, MI on May 21, 1950 to Benjamin and Irene (Sniegowski) Taylor. Carolyn was united in marriage to David Williams on July 19, 1969 at Community Baptist Church in Silver Lake. She loved the Cubs, playing Bingo, and all of her pets. Carolyn had a daycare for many families over the years.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 51 years, David; children, Dawn (Tim) Kuehni, of Delavan, Sheila (Jesus) Soto, of Delavan, Angela (Ruben) Jaramillo, of Delavan, David Williams, of Sharon, and Donna (Dan) Keithley, of Delavan; eight grandchildren, Tyler (Trista) Kuehni, Matthew (Jessica) Kuehni, Alysha (Nathan) Hoyt, Cristian (Hailey) Jaramillo, Marisol Soto, Emily Soto, Jonathan Jaramillo, and Kayleigh Keithley; a great grandson, Oliver Kuehni; and many nieces, nephews, and others than knew her as grandma.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sandra Rossmiller; and two brothers, Lloyd Taylor and David Taylor.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan and an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com