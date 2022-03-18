Janesville, WI - Carolyn Faye Brenneka, age 82, of Janesville passed away on March 13, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on August 7, 1939, the daughter of Carroll and Faye Annette (Wallace) Wakefield. She graduated from Milton High School. Carolyn married Elmer Brenneka on September 19, 1959.
Carolyn was formerly employed by Accudyne Corporation. She enjoyed being a mother, caring for her family as well as going camping with her husband.
Carolyn Brenneka is survived by her daughters, Glenis Goth and Kathy (Mike) Cass; four grandchildren: Mike Diece, Michelle Welton, Athena Goth and Zachary Goth; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Dan (Laurie) Wakefield; numerous other relatives and friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Brenneka on September 27, 2012; her daughter, Judy Brenneka; and her parents.
A private family visitation will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, 2200 Milton Avenue, Janesville. Rev. Steve Scott will officiate. Entombment will follow in Milton Lawns Mausoleum. The Brenneka family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
