Carolyn Elizabeth Krebs

1944 - March 10, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Carolyn Elizabeth (Langley) Krebs passed peacefully to heaven on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, around 9:00 in the morning, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 75 years old. Carolyn was born in 1944 and was raised in Dearborn, MI by her parents, Charles T. and Elizabeth J. Langley. Carolyn attended Michigan State University, where she met her husband, George Krebs. After earning her teaching degree, she moved with George to Columbia, MO, with George earning his Ph.D. in Psychology and Carolyn earning her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Missouri. She later earned her certification to teach and assess students with learning disabilities, and she served as an educator in the School District of Janesville, WI for two decades. She lived most of her life in Janesville, WI, and had a wonderful time with her retirement. She traveled internationally, saw a lot of theater, read, and remained active and served in leadership roles in many organizations, such as AAUW and League of Women Voters. She had a strong faith and was a member of First Lutheran Church in Janesville. She particularly loved spending time with her grandchildren. She would regularly make the 5 plus hour drive to Missouri to spend time with them - making trips to the zoo or the science center and celebrating every birthday. Carolyn was a tremendous example to her daughters. She was deeply committed to furthering the empowerment of women, and she instilled in her daughters a passion for theater, art, music, literature, travel, and politics, all of which were very important to Carolyn. Tradition was also very important to Carolyn, and she made sure to pass along to her children and grandchildren things such as: recipes for burgoo and Grandma Manie's Custard, the art of making bonnets out of handkerchiefs, and poetry by A. A. Milne. For Carolyn, decorating the Christmas tree required a specific procedure, and if anyone mis-stepped by, say, throwing a gold ball on the tree, rather than delicately placing it, mom was not happy! Carolyn was a brave and strong woman. Her life was full. As her Alzheimer's disease progressed, she moved to a memory care facility near her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren in St. Louis, MO. Despite her disease, her mood and attitude were positive and cheerful. Whenever we would see her, she would smile, and her beautiful blue eyes shined. Carolyn will be forever missed, but the guidance and love she gave to her family, and the counsel and humor she shared with her friends will not be forgotten.
Carolyn was a beloved and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her two daughters and their families: Julianne and Matt Callaway and Kaitlyn (16), Collin (13), and Corinne (9) of Kirkwood, MO; and Laura and Hadi Al-Shathir and Chloe (10), and Chelsea (8) of St. Louis, MO.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel at Acacia Park Cemetery, 31300 Southfield Rd, Beverly Hills, MI 48025. A brief visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., prior to the funeral, and a luncheon will be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.