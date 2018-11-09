May 7, 1924 - November 5, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Carolyn E. Moffitt, age 94, passed away on November 5, 2018 at Pioneer Court Assisted Living. Carolyn was born on May 7, 1924, the daughter of Harvey and Jennie (Brown) Adams in Beloit, WI. Carolyn grew up on a dairy farm 6 miles south of Clinton, WI, in Manchester Township in Boon County, IL. She attended a one room school from 1st to 8th grade, which was known as the Fish school. She got her drivers license at the age of 15. Carolyn loved to travel, and her favorite state was Colorado, even though she traveled to most of the U.S. and Canada. She loved to do ceramics, play bingo, bunco and dominoes and watch her soaps on TV, but most of all she dearly loved her family and bragged about what a good family she had. Carolyn married Harold Moffit on September 27, 1980 and he preceded her in death on January 17, 2010.
Carolyn is survived by three sons: Eugene (Joy) Shoemaker Gary (Diane) Shoemaker and Jaymie (Vicki) Shoemaker; two daughters, Mary (Steve) Meier and Cindy (Steve) Kindell; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Stiegman; a sister-in-law, Maxine Adams; a dear cousin, Marjorie Johnson; and several nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; six brothers; three sisters; her first husband, Delmar Shoemaker; her second husband, Bernard Ray; a son, Dennis Shoemaker; and a grandson, Aaron Shoemaker.
Funeral services will be held at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 Cranston Road in Beloit on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. A visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will conclude at Floral Lawn Cemetery. Rosman Funeral Home (608) 364-4477 www.rosmanfuneralhome.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse