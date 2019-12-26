Carolyn "Carrie" Vedral

December 11, 1942 - December 21, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Carolyn J. "Carrie" Vedral, age 77, of Delavan, WI, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Carolyn was born on December 11, 1942 in Chicago to the late Frank and Stephana Vedral. Carolyn was a member of the Sweet Adelines. While living in Chicago, she was a bank clerk, and continued working in the banking industry after moving to Wisconsin. She retired from Bank One in Elkhorn, WI. Upon retirement, she worked at Walmart as associate and greeter. She enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw puzzles and playing with her dogs.

Carolyn is survived by her niece, Marie (Oli) Mazacek; nephews: John (Patricia), Lloyd (Debra) and Kevin (Pam) Posavec; brother-in-law, John Posavec; sister-in-law, Rose Vedral; and special friend, Wendy Lockhart; cousins, Linda Fenton and Jeannie Carmichael; and her best friend, Coffee. Also survived by great nieces and nephews; other relatives; neighbors and friends. She is preceded in death by her sister, Marie Posavec; brothers, Frank and Edward Vedral; and her four-legged friends: Popcorn, Uppy, Muffin, Crackers, Stacy and Toby.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with Interment to follow at East Delavan Cemetery. Betzer and Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services are proudly serving the family.