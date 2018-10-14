June 13, 1921 - October 9, 2018
Edgerton, WI -- Carolyn Blanchard Allen, age 97, passed away on October 9, 2018 in Cambridge. She was born June 13, 1921 in Cambridge to Clarence B. and Eva (Bilstad) Jensen. She was valedictorian of her 1939 Cambridge High School class, and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in speech therapy from University of Wisconsin, Madison. Carolyn married David J. Blachard on September 29, 1943 at the University Presbyterian Church and they settled in Edgerton where David practiced law. He entered politics and was the Republican Speaker of the Assembly when he died on December 23, 1962. Carolyn won a special election for his seat, and became the first woman to do so, serving four terms. She also was the tenth woman to serve in the Wisconsin Legislature. On August 30, 1969 she married Malcolm V. Allen in her home in Edgerton. For twenty-four years she lived in Evansville, where she and her husband operated Allen Funeral Home. Malcolm died on May 16, 1987. She was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ, the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the Republican Party. At one time, she was a member of the Governor's Commission on the Status of Women, The Wisconsin Natural Beauty Council, the Wisconsin Federation of Woman's Clubs, the League of Women Voters and AALLW. She was also a deaconess in her church and a member of the Edgerton City Board of Health. She enjoyed traveling, reading, walking and treasured her friendships and lived her life with an optimistic and grateful outlook with grace and dignity.
Carolyn loved children and was blessed with nieces and nephews: Diane (Chris) Hansen, Kalamazoo, MI, Cheryl Allegretti, John (Lori) Jensen, Thomas (Jill) Jensen, all of Cambridge, great nieces and nephews Jason (Heather), Elizabeth (Grant), David, Amanda, Julia, Dane, John (Amy); and grand nieces and nephews: Zachary, Carter, Holden, Sydney and Addilyn. These are her survivors. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John and Edward (Irene) Jensen; nephew, Frank; and two husbands.
There will be a private, graveside service at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton, with Pastor Jennifer Jelinek officiating. Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice in Carolyn's name and sent to Thomas Jensen, W8849 Deer Run Trl., Cambridge, WI 53523. Assisting the family is the Albrecht Funeral Home, Edgerton.
