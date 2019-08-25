March 27, 1949 - August 14, 2019
Pittsville/Orfordville, WI -- Carolyn Ann Jones, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1949. She married Ronald Jones Sr. on June 1, 1968 in Milton. In 1998, Carolyn and Ron moved to Pittsville, where they owned and operated the Pittsville Bakery for 4 years. She loved hunting and fishing, and was a former 4-H leader in Spring Valley 4-H.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Ronald; three sons: Ronald Jr., Brandon and Nathaniel. She was preceded in death by her son, Shannon, in 2002. A private service was held for Carolyn.
Newcomerfh.com (608) 879-2333
Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, WI