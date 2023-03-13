Carolyn Ann Biesma

September 23, 1944 - March 8, 2023

Clinton, WI - Carolyn Ann Biesma, age 78, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Willowick in Clinton. She was born September 23, 1944, to Edward and Grace (Nagel) Mesman in Springfield, South Dakota. Carolyn married Harlan Biesma on June 18, 1965, in Springfield, South Dakota. She baked pies at the Clinton Kitchen for many years. Carolyn loved to quilt and possessed an artistic eye for colors. She enjoyed time with family and grandchildren and will be greatly missed. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and desire to make you laugh.

